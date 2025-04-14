Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.97, but opened at $53.70. Newmont shares last traded at $54.72, with a volume of 3,428,856 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Newmont Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $386,010.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,514.63. The trade was a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $89,082.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,199.77. This represents a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Newmont by 64.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

