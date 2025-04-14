Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.48, but opened at $12.22. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 232,441 shares.

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

About Seabridge Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.