Insider Buying: Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Senior Officer Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Grzegorz Jacek Kulawski bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,100.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

TSE:VLE traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.66. The company had a trading volume of 164,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,615. Valeura Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.98 and a twelve month high of C$9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The firm has a market cap of C$436.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.54.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

Valeura Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.