CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Lessened by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,375,000. Amundi grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408,190 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,055,000 after purchasing an additional 402,531 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,378,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,789,000 after acquiring an additional 368,931 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $4,856,790.66. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 405,308 shares in the company, valued at $145,351,554.96. This trade represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,801 shares of company stock valued at $45,553,642. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $377.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.99, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.13 and a 200-day moving average of $355.34.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

