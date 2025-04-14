Senvest Management LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,124,330,000 after buying an additional 25,315,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $274,694,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,106.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,619,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,257 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $21.89 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

