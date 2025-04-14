RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Susquehanna

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

RPC Stock Performance

RPC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.77. 408,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,712. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. RPC has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.27.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

