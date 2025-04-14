Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.81. 895,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $83.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,790,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 39,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

