Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $1.25 at Susquehanna

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $1.80 to $1.25 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Plug Power from $1.75 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. 9,711,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,340,395. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,917,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,434,000 after buying an additional 722,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Plug Power by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,141,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,602,000 after buying an additional 796,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,907,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,843,000 after buying an additional 790,650 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

