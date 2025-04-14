Scotiabank Increases Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $19.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

EGO traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $19.42. 649,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,078. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

