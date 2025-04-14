Scotiabank Raises IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to $7.50

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IAG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,326,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,981,480. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $469.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,119,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,869 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 352,315 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 108,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 604,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

