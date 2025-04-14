Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider David Anderson Purchases 2,448 Shares

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider David Anderson bought 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 581 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of £14,222.88 ($18,609.03).
Hargreaves Services Stock Performance
LON HSP traded down GBX 7.51 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 586.49 ($7.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,411. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 637.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 593.64. Hargreaves Services Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 479.50 ($6.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 720 ($9.42). The firm has a market cap of £197.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 12.23 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Hargreaves Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hargreaves Services Plc will post 42.9487179 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hargreaves Services Increases Dividend
Hargreaves Services Company Profile
Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).
Featured Articles
