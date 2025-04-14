Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $233.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $289.00 to $233.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s previous close.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.13. 391,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,310. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.46 and a one year high of $265.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

