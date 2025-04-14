Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 11,003 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,401 call options.

Ondas Stock Up 12.7 %

Ondas stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,002,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,534. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 183.49% and a negative net margin of 544.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Ondas from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Ondas in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ondas by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

