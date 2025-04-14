Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,046 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,000% compared to the average daily volume of 66 call options.

American Resources Price Performance

Shares of American Resources stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.79. 72,410,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,188. The company has a market cap of $61.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. American Resources has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of American Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

