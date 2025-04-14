Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.1% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 351,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO opened at $437.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $409.85 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $510.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.41%.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $693.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $667.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.43.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

