Rossby Financial LCC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 21,394.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 559.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,032,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $387,706,000 after purchasing an additional 875,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $353.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.29 and its 200-day moving average is $395.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

