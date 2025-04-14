Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Releases Earnings Results

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Surge Components had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Surge Components Price Performance

Surge Components stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984. Surge Components has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

Get Surge Components alerts:

About Surge Components

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.