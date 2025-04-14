Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Portolan Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $174,279,000. Dagco Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 935 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Broyhill Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.54, for a total value of $547,108.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,804,216.70. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total transaction of $39,897,337.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,119 shares of company stock valued at $304,709,239. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $583.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $811.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.38.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of META stock opened at $543.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $628.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

