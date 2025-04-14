Defined Financial Planning LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,849,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,824,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,064,000 after purchasing an additional 413,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IJH stock opened at $54.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.52.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

