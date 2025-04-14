Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.97.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $63.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,365,658,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,369,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,742,000 after acquiring an additional 238,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,914,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

