CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $6.60 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,309,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $297.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.59 and a 200-day moving average of $256.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $210.71 and a 52-week high of $299.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.