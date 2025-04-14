Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $25.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNDR. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

SNDR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 65,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,699. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 489.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

