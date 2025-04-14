Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.74.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.13. 3,955,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,390,062. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $692,701,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

