Piper Sandler Lowers Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target to $1.65

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.40 to $1.65 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.60% from the company’s previous close.

AKYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.80 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.49.

NASDAQ:AKYA traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.24. 55,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,184. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 162.99% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 320.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 801,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

