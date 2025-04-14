Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 757,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,627.0% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 523,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,923,000 after purchasing an additional 504,046 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $490.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $525.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

