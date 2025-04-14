Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 757,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,627.0% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 523,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,923,000 after purchasing an additional 504,046 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of VOO stock opened at $490.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $525.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.