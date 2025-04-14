Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $6.39. Enovix shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 767,083 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Get Enovix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ENVX

Enovix Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. The business had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,123,564.35. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,631 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,838,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $3,484,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth $3,397,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 235,142 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.