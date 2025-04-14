Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.61, but opened at $41.15. Sezzle shares last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 195,374 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Sezzle from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.83 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Sezzle Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. Sezzle had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 101.18%. The business had revenue of $271.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sezzle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 20,742 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $1,093,518.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,474.72. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sezzle by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sezzle by 295.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sezzle by 125.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

