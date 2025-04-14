ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.22, but opened at $33.78. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 26,041,712 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.4823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
