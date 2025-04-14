ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.22, but opened at $33.78. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 26,041,712 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.4823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,933,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $7,334,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $3,155,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,144,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

