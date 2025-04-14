Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $3.16. Studio City International shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 291 shares trading hands.

Studio City International Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $646.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -0.35.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.86 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Studio City International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

