Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $147.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.92.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.97. The company had a trading volume of 50,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,104. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $128.99 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

