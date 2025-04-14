Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.15, but opened at $42.91. Vista Energy shares last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 574,918 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Vista Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.67). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 16,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vista Energy by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 3,262.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

