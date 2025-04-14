Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.79, but opened at $19.59. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 398,548 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 378.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 71,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 56,740 shares during the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

