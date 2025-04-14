CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $536.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

