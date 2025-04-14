Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $227.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $259.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

ITW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.18.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.38. The company had a trading volume of 99,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,158. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,698,667.50. This represents a 45.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

