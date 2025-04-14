CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,702.72. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,801 shares of company stock worth $45,553,642 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.5 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $377.90 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 740.99, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.34.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.