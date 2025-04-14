Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New $7.24 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $350.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.63. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.05.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

