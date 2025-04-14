iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.3% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $90.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.43.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

