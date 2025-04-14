Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Price Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $24.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fox Factory traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.13. 47,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 614,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.
Fox Factory Trading Down 3.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $797.78 million, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
