Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Price Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $24.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fox Factory traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.13. 47,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 614,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 6,413.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,352,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,480 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 1,997,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,460 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $19,252,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,983,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 434,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 722.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after buying an additional 343,793 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $797.78 million, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

