16,104 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,000. Salesforce makes up about 1.8% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $40,383,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,776,000. Promethos Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $4,538,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $298,055.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,090. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.42.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $254.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.70. The company has a market cap of $245.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

