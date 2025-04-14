CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $731.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $693.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $837.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $822.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.67.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

