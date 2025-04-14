Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $104.49 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 529,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.4% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $104,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 120.7% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 241,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,979,000 after buying an additional 26,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.8 %

TSM opened at $156.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $813.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

