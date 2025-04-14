Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,704,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,821 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $453,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,031,000 after buying an additional 608,168 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $201,000. Invst LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,632,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PG opened at $166.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.35 and a 200 day moving average of $168.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $153.52 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $3,089,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This trade represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.