LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 126,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Netflix by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $918.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $392.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $960.09 and its 200 day moving average is $885.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.