LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys 421 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.7% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,376,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $454.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

