PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on PulteGroup from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.62. 60,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,753. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $1,617,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,727. The trade was a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $372,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,980.80. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 5.5% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 1,311.3% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 312,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 290,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 108.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

