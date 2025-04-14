Barclays Cuts Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $60.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.32. 9,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $86,175.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,148.21. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $200,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,875. The trade was a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,921 shares of company stock worth $338,727. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,300,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,907 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $42,490,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,841,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

