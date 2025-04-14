Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.33.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $311.16. 11,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,003. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.07. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $284.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, analysts expect that Pool will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 20.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 3.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

