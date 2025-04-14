Wells Fargo & Company Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $55.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $51.12. 56,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,925. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51. KB Home has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in KB Home by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

