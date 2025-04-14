Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Buys Shares of 500 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Stryker makes up about 0.5% of Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.05.

Stryker Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SYK opened at $350.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.54 and its 200 day moving average is $373.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

