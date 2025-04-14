Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 403 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 340.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,312,000 after buying an additional 841,952 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 168.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cintas by 299.8% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 285.9% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 14,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Trading Up 1.6 %

Cintas stock opened at $206.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $162.16 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.62.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

